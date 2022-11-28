Supreme Court Calls Forced Conversion 'serious Issue', Next Hearing On December 5

After the Centre filed a detailed affidavit in relation to forced conversions in the country, the Supreme Court called out a serious issue. The plea was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The matter was before the bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar. "This (forced conversion) is a very serious issue," Justice Shah said, during the hearing, adding, "We are not against voluntary conversion. Forced conversions should not be there."

#BREAKING | Supreme Court says forced conversion is a serious issue, hearing to resume on December 5. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/UB0GTZmbO5 — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

The apex court set the next date of hearing on December 5.

Plea on forced conversion: Centre's affidavit accessed

The Centre informed the top court that it will take appropriate steps to case forced conversions in the country. Acknowledging the examples of conversions highlighted by Ashwini Upadhyay, the Union Government affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion.

It also noted that states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject. The Centre made it clear that such laws are needed to protect vulnerable sections of society.

Referring to the SC verdict on the challenge to Madhya Pradesh and Odisha laws pertaining to conversion, the affidavit noted, "It is submitted therefore enactments in the nature of the Acts mentioned above, which seek to control and curb the menace of organised, sophisticated large-scale religious conversion has been upheld by this Hon'ble court. It is submitted that the Union of India is cognisant of the gravity and the seriousness of the issue raised in the present writ petition. It is submitted that such enactments are necessary for protecting cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society including women and economically and socially backward classes."