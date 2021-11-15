Supreme Court Collegium Clears Appointment Of Senior Advocate Kirpal As Delhi HC Judge

The Collegium of the Supreme Court on Monday cleared the appointment of senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the High Court of Delhi. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th November 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Saurabh Kirpal, Advocate, Judge in the Delhi High Court," a statement read. Mr Kirpal has been practising in the Supreme Court for around 20 years and is actively involved in cases involving conditional, civil and commercial law.

Who is senior advocate Kirpal?

Notable appearances of Kirpal include being the counsel for Anil Ambani in the legal battle between the Ambani brothers along with various other commercial and civil matters. He had also appeared for Navtej Johar in the case Navtej Johar vs Union of India in which the Constitution bench of the Apex Court ultimately struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code i.e. decriminalising homosexuality. If the appointment of Kirpal is cleared by the Central government, he would be the first openly gay judge to be appointed. He is also a vocal activist and voice for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

It was in October 2017 when the Collegium of the Delhi High Court had unanimously recommended his name for elevation as a judge. This was reportedly the fourth time a final decision on Kirpal's elevation was deferred. The three-member Collegium which cleared the name of Kirpal is headed by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprises Justices UU Lalit and A M Khanwilkar. Kirpal graduated in law from the University of Oxford and did his Masters in Law from the University of Cambridge. He worked briefly with the United Nations before returning to Delhi and beginning his legal practice.