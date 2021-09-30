Supreme Court Collegium Headed By CJI NV Ramana Elevates 16 Judges Across 4 High Courts

In a key development, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, recommended names of 16 judges for the purpose of elevation as jurists of the High Courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana. After a meeting held by the said SC collegium on September 29, the proposed names for the elevation of Judicial Officers were approved by CJI NV Ramana and fellow jurists. The latest appointment adds to the SC collegium's recommendation of elevating nine judges, including three women, to the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to note that the practice of SC Collegium deals with appointments, the elevation of judges/advocates to the Supreme Court and thereby transfers judges of High Courts and the Apex Court are approved by the Chief Justice of India along with two justices of the Top Court. Currently, besides the CJI, the SC collegium that approves proposals for elevation and appointments to High Courts includes Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

Appointment in Bombay High Court

CJI NV Ramana-led SC Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers, namely, AL Pansare, SC More, US Joshi Phalke and BP Deshpande.

Elevation of 7 advocates as Judges in Gujarat High Court

Additionally, the SC collegium approved a proposal of elevation of seven advocates as judges in Gujarat HC, namely, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mehendrabhai Thakore

Punjab and Haryana High Court

The SC collegium headed by CJI Ramana also elevated Advocate Sandeep Moudgil as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Orissa High Court

Another statement of the top court stated that the SC collegium, on September 29, approved the proposal for the elevation of two Advocates and two Judicial Officers as Judges in the Orissa High Court, namely, Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo. The Judicial Officers are Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra.