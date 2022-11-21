Supreme Court Collegium Transfers Gujarat HC's Justice Vipul M Pancholi Amid Stir

Even as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Mukesh R Shah from the Supreme Court Collegium met a delegation of Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) over the transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel, another Judge, Justice Vipul M Pancholi has been transferred to Patna High Court.

The decision which was taken by the Collegium in a meeting held on September 29, was uploaded on the website of the apex court on Monday, November 21.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September 2022 has recommended the transfer of Mr. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to Patna High Court," the Collegium statement said.

Stir over recent transfers of Judges

Besides Justices Nikhil S Kariel and Vipul M Pancholi, Telangana High Court's Justice A Abhishek Reddy has also been transferred to Patna High Court. Madras High Court's Acting Chief Justice T Raja has been transferred to Rajasthan High Court. The transfers have been controversial with strikes being witnessed in Gujarat and Telangana.

CJI Chandrachud in an event organized for his felicitation expressed his concern about the strikes of lawyers in the background of the transfer of Nikhil Kariel.

“When lawyers strike, the greatest sufferers are not the lawyers themselves, or the judges, but the consumers of justice, for whom the lawyers exist in the first place," Chief Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "So much of what confronts us can be resolved by dialogue and by understanding. When I was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, we had a couple of strikes. I would always call upon our lawyers and ask them to talk to me. I would ask them about the problem they were facing and the reason for the strike."

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, also present at the event had expressed his concern about the strikes becoming a 'recurring phenomenon'.

"The issue may be, if you look from isolation, one. But if this becomes a recurring instance for every decision taken by the collegium, on which it is being supported by the government, then where will it lead to? Then the whole dimension will change," Rijiju said on Saturday, addressing an event organized to felicitate newly-appointed Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.