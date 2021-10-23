Supreme Court Directs Centre To Grant Permanent Commission To 25 Female Army Officers

In a key development, on October 22, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to issue a statement in a tabular form enumerating the reasons for the denial of Permanent Commission to 25 women officers, along with an affidavit stating that no reasons besides the directives of the Court have weighed in the grant/refusal of PC to the total 72 petitioners.

A division bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathana said,

"In other words, once the final judgement and order of this court has been pronounced, the consideration of the grant of the PC has to be confined to these specific directions issued and not be based upon grounds independent of the judgement."

Also, the Apex court clarified that 39 of the above-mentioned female officers were found eligible for the grant of PC on a re-examination conducted by ASG Sanjay Jain and Senior Advocate R Balasubramanian, for the UOI and the Indian Army. The court directed that these officers should be granted Permanent Commission.

The Supreme Court made these observations while hearing a contempt petition on behalf of 72 women officers of the Indian Army, who sought the court's intervention, claiming that they were denied Permanent Commission in violation of another order passed by a bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. The order, which was passed in March, held that all female officers who have satisfied the 60% cut-off are entitled to Permanent Commission, which is subjected to satisfaction of medical criteria as specified.

The petitioners have contended that despite securing over 60% marks and being medically fit, they have been 'denied PC arbitrarily, owing to discipline, disobedience of orders, lapses in government procurement, forging medical documents, poor work ethics, lack of professionalism, in-officer like conduct, poor performance in courses, etc.'

Furthermore, the 72 petitioners have been declared unfit and ineligible for Permanent Commission and the Selection Board had even rejected the claim in September 2020 for alleged charges and deficit. Notably, the Indian Army has sought Supreme Court's intervention and clarification to grant PC to women SSC officers to understand whether the PC is payable despite criteria being unfulfilled.