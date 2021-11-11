Noting the "sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail," the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that jail reforms and improved prison administration should be implemented urgently. The Tihar Jail has turned into a "den of criminals,” the court had observed. The top court took cognisance of the matter after viewing media reports that reveal murders taking place inside the jails.

The observations were made by Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah who further instructed the concerned officials in the Home Ministry to produce an affidavit detailing the efforts taken to implement the prison reforms.

Supreme court directs MHA on implementation of reforms to improve prison management

The court also directed officials of the Home Ministry to submit an action plan based on the recommendations given by the Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. A three-week deadline has been given by the court for the same.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail. We have read in newspapers two to three days back that murder is happening in the jail. It has become a den for criminals, the apex court noted.

The Bench further said, "Having regards to the urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management, the comprehensive suggestion is contained in the report submitted by the Delhi Police Commissioner. We direct the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take necessary steps in pursuance of para 3 and 4 dates of the previous order of this court dated October 6, 2021. An affidavit indicating the steps taken shall be filed by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs within three weeks."

Chandra Brothers colluded with jail staff to continue business from prison

The top court's observations came in the wake of the collusion of prison officials with Unitech's (the realty firm) imprisoned ex-promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra. The Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it has filed an FIR against 37 people under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Chandra brothers' case. Based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's report, on October 6, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of Tihar Jail authorities, and approved the filing of a criminal complaint against them, and ordered a complete investigation into their involvement with the Chandra brothers.

The Supreme Court on August 26 ordered the transfer of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra after it was alleged by Enforcement agencies that the duo was operating from an underground office from inside the jail premises. A division bench of the top court presided over by Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah ordered the transfer of the Chandra Brothers to Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail. They were earlier lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly cheating home buyers.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI, Representative