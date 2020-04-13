SC calls PIL challenging setting up of PM-CARES fund 'misconceived', dismisses it 

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the setting up of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who claimed that the rights to form an emergency relief fund such as this, lies with the Parliament of India. Citing Articles 266 and 267 of the Constitution, Sharma told the apex court that a contingency fund can only be created by the Parliament "Here there is no notification or ordinance," he said.

Stating that the PM-CARES fund was not about the collection of revenue, CJI SA Bobde said that this is a 'misconceived' petition.

"This is a misconceived petition. Don't argue," the CJI said, dismissing the PIL.

PM-CARES was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

PM Modi thanks SC Judges for PM-CARES Fund Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19."

All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of India, have decided to contribute Rs 50,000 each for the fund. PM Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead," he had said.

Several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the relief fund.

