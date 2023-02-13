Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Delimitation In Jammu And Kashmir

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the plea for the delimitation of assembly constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The bench of judges consisting of Justices AS Oka and Sanjay Kishan Kaul mentioned that they have not ruled upon the validity of the J&K Re-organisation Act 2019 that is still pending before the apex court in the set of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

The court highlighted, "We have dismissed the petitions. We have given the rider that the issue of the Reorganisation Act is pending before this court and we have not said anything on the merits of the same."

The apex court's bench had reserved its judgement on December 1 on the plea challenging the delimitation of assembly constituencies in J&K. It came after hearing the counsel for two days.

Petitioner challenges modifications in J&K

According to sources, the petition in the apex court was filed by Srinagar residents Dr Mohammad Ayub Mattoo and Haji Abdul Gani Khan. The petitioners challenged the increase in the number of seats from 107 to 114 in the UT and claimed that it's not in the lines of Articles, 82, 82, 330, 170, and 332 of the Indian Constitution and Section 63 of the J&K Re-organisation Act, 2019.

After the matter came under the spotlight, it was contended that the respondents had no power of strength to set up a Delimitation Commission according to Section 3 of the Delimitation Act. The provisions also suggest that only Election Commission can carry out the process of delimitation.

The petitioners also pointed out that Article 170 of the Indian Constitution draws that the next delimitation can be taken up only after 2023 but the UT of J&K was singled out. The advocate appearing for the petitioners also highlighted that an increase in the number of seats violates constitutional amendments which froze any delimitation exercises till 2026.

