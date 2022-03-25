Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Validity Of PM CARES Fund; 'Go Before High Court'

In a key development, on Friday the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the legality of the PM CARES Fund wherein the petitioner contended the legality of the charitable trust. The plea alleged that the amount in the collection is being diverted from Ministries, amongst other government agencies. In t the case at hand, the Top Court directed petitioners to know the door of the High Court again.

It is pertinent to mention that in relation to a batch of pleas contending the legality, scope and objectives of the Fund before the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister's office, in December 2021, clarified that the PM CARES Fund is not a Government of India fund and that the amount does not flow into the Consolidated Fund of India.

A division bench of the Top Court, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai directed the petitioner to file a review petition. "Go before the High Court. Else we will dismiss it and not entertain here. Tell the High Court that these grounds were not considered," the bench noted.

Furthermore, the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw SLP (Special Leave Petition) to go and argue in the High Court on these grounds.

Pursuant to the SLP, the bench ordered, "Permitted as (PIL) withdrawn. Petitioner is at liberty to approach this court later if aggrieved."

According to details posted on the website of the 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)', it consists "entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organisations and does not get any budgetary support". "It is reiterated that the Trust's fund is not a fund of the Government of India, and the amount does not go into the Consolidated Fund of India," the PMO said in an affidavit. The PMO also stated that the PM CARES trust is a charitable trust that was not established by or under the Constitution of India, or by any law passed by the Parliament or any State legislature.

PM CARES Fund, set up to deal with emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, saw its corpus grow nearly three-fold to Rs 10,990 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year, while the disbursal rose to Rs 3,976 crore, according to an audited statement. The disbursal included Rs 1,000 crore for migrant welfare and over Rs 1,392 crore for procurement of COVID vaccine doses. The fund recorded nearly Rs 494.91 crore as foreign contributions and over Rs 7,183 crore as voluntary contributions during the fiscal.

