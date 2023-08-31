Supreme Court Flags Fake Website Stealing Data While Impersonating Court Officials

The Supreme Court of India has sounded an alarm against a fake website that is being used for phishing attacks to steal personal and confidential information. An advisory has been issued by the registry of the Supreme Court which revealed that a fake website is being used to commit cyber crimes while impersonating Supreme Court officials. According to the advisory, the fake websites have been hosted on the URLs http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence.

Out of the two, the second one is being used to steal people's personal details, internet banking and credit card and debit card information. The website has the header 'Offence of Money Laundering' and it allows users to fill in confidential information, including bank name, phone number, permanent account number (PAN) 'online banking user ID', 'log-in password' and 'card password.'

Supreme Court flags phishing attacks

"Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information. Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India, will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information," the Supreme Court advisory states. The apex court said that it has apprised the enforcement agencies of the phishing attacks to "bring the perpetrators to justice".

The court has highlighted its official domain which is www.sci.gov.in and urged the public to verify the links before clicking on them. "In case you have been a victim of the above phishing attack, please change your passwords for all your online accounts and also contact your bank and credit card company to report such unauthorised access," the advisory said.