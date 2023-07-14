Supreme Court Gets Two More Judges, CJI Administers Oath To Justices Bhuyan & Bhatti

In a significant development for India's judiciary, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the apex court's auditorium in Delhi, elevating the working strength of judges to 32 out of the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

The central government had recently approved the elevation of Justice Bhuyan, former Telangana High Court Chief Justice, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, to the Supreme Court. The announcement by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday paved the way for their appointment as judges.

Who is Justice Ujjal Bhuyan?

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, born on August 2, 1964, served as a judge of the Gauhati High Court from October 17, 2011. He held the position of the senior-most judge in the Gauhati High Court before assuming the role of chief justice of the Telangana High Court on June 28, 2022. Throughout his tenure, Justice Bhuyan gained extensive experience in various fields of law, particularly specializing in taxation. He has also served as a judge in the Bombay High Court, presiding over a wide range of cases. His judgments reflect his wide-ranging expertise and deep commitment to justice, earning him a reputation for integrity and competence.

"His judgments cover wide-ranging issues pertaining to law and justice. Mr.Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is a judge with a good reputation for integrity and competence," the SC collegium resolution uploaded on the apex court website had said.

Who is Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti?

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti, born on May 6, 1962, began his judicial career as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2013, where he held the position of the senior-most judge. The appointment of Justice Bhatti was crucial as the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had no representation in the Supreme Court since August 2022. Subsequently, he was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and assumed the role of Chief Justice on June 1, 2023.

"The judgments authored by him dealing with issues in various branches of law stand testimony to his legal acumen and competence. Apart from according to representation to the State of Andhra Pradesh, the appointment of Mr Justice Bhatti will provide a value addition in terms of his acquired knowledge and experience. He commands a good reputation and possesses integrity and competence," the collegium resolution had said.

As the Supreme Court continues to play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding constitutional principles, the appointment of these esteemed judges will contribute to the dispensation of justice in the country.