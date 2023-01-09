SC Gives Green Signal For UCC Panels, Rejects Plea Against Formation Of Committees

In a major jolt to the anti-Uniform Civil Code lobby, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition filed challenging the formation of committees to examine the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) formed by states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand. According to the top court, the states have the power to make laws in this matter.

Delivering the decision, CJI DY Chandrachud mentioned that as per Article 162 of the Constitution, the states have the power to make legislation that permits them to make rules regarding divorce, inheritance, maintenance, etc.

Referring to the apex court's decision, senior Advocate Swapnil Kothari told Republic, "There is nothing wrong in the formation of committees as it comes under the executive power of the state under Article 162. The formation of committees is not unconstitutional. The state is empowered to do so by the virtue of Constitution. This is a very very appropriate judgement by the Supreme Court and has paved the way for the formation of the Uniform Civil Code in these states."

What is Uniform Civil Code?

According to UCC, all people irrespective of the region or religion they belong to, will function under one set of civil laws. The Uniform Civil Code will include the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act. As of now, different religions in our country work under different personal laws.

The implementation of a UCC was one of the major poll promises made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of the state assembly polls that took place in 2022.

Notably, soon after being re-elected as the Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel also vowed to bring the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Referring to the implementation of UCC in Gujarat, Patel informed that a committee has been formed and work will be done based on its recommendation.