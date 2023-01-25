Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ashish Mishra In Lakhimpur Kheri Case, Seizes Passport

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail of eight weeks to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, was booked in for the alleged killings of five people in October 2021 when vehicles in his convoy allegedly ran over a group of farmers protesting the farm laws.



The court mandated Mishra to leave the state of Uttar Pradesh within a week of being granted interim bail and to avoid remaining in either the state of UP or the NCT of Delhi while on interim bail. He is only permitted to enter the state of UP to attend the trial court proceedings and must turn in his passport. The court further directed that the bail will be revoked if any Mishra family member makes an attempt to influence the witness.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari agreed to delay the decision on Mishra's regular bail application in order to assess the potential effects of his release on the fairness of his trial. As soon as the trial court sends a report on the progress of the witnesses being examined, the petition will be posted for directions on March 14.



On January 19, the bench reserved its order in the matter following hearings from Senior Attorney Mukul Rohatgi for Mishra, Additional Attorney General of the UP Garima Prashad, and Senior Attorney Dushyant Dave for the kin of the victims of the crime.



What Is the Case?



According to the FIR registered, Ashish Mishra was driving an SUV that ran over five farmers on October 3, 2021, and violence broke out in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri district, as farmers protested the visit of then-deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Angering farmers are said to have lynched the SUV's driver and two BJP members after the incident. Also lost in the bloodshed was a journalist.