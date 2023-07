Teesta Setalvad Gets Interim Bail From Supreme Court; Guj HC Order Stayed For 7 Days

In a special sitting, a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, As Bopanna and Dipankar Datta granted interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad by staying for seven days the order of the Gujarat High Court asking her to surrender immediately. During the hearing, senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for Setalvad, told Supreme Court that she was granted interim bail by the apex court on September 22 last year and she hasn’t violated any bail condition.

The bench observed that Setalvad was on bail for ten months and asked about the urgency of taking her into custody. “Will the skies fall if interim protection granted… We are taken by surprise by what the High Court has done. What is the alarming urgency?” asked Supreme Court.

The SC also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, about the urgency that a person should not be granted seven days time to challenge the bail when the person was out for so long.

The SG replied, "There is something more than what meets the eye. There is something more than the innocuous manner in which the matter has been presented. This is a question of a person who is abusing every forum."

"SIT (on the 2002 Godhra riots matter) was constituted by Supreme Court and it has filed periodical reports. The witnesses told the SIT they don't know the contents and they were given the statements by Setalvad and her focus was on a particular area which was found to be false," Mehta said, adding that Setalvad filed false affidavits and tutored witnesses.

Earlier, a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra, which first heard the matter in a special hearing, urged the Chief Justice of India to assign the plea to a larger bench as the two judges were unable to agree on a decision.

"'After having heard this Special Leave Petition for some time, we are unable to agree while deciding the prayer for interim relief.

"Therefore, it will be appropriate if, under the orders of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, this petition is placed before the appropriate larger Bench. The Registrar (Judicial) is directed to place this order immediately before the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

At the outset, Justice Oka told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, the high court could have granted some time to surrender.

"She has been on interim bail since September 2022. Was there a breach?" Justice Oka asked.

"Mr Mehta, you may have a case or not. This order is passed on Saturday. She was on interim bail since September last year. We haven't seen the order. Why insist on immediate surrender? Heavens will not fall," Justice Oka said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, submitted that the entire State was maligned and a "sinister design" was employed by Setalvad.

Mehta contended that Setalvad did not deserve even interim bail as she had "forged documents, tutored witnesses and influences the justice delivery system" to make sensational allegations against the state government.

"For all that she has done...She may go to jail. If Your Lordships find that she has been wrongly taken into custody, she can always be released. That is the rule of law," he said.

Bail plea of Teesta Setalvad rejected by Gujarat HC, asked to surrender immediately

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat High Court had rejected Setalvad's regular bail plea. Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after securing interim bail from the apex court in September last year.

As the applicant is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, she is directed to surrender immediately," the court said in its order.

Enlarging her on bail will send a false signal that everything in a democratic country is so lenient that even if a person goes to the extent of making efforts to unseat the then establishment and disrepute the image of the then chief minister to see that he is sent to jail, the person can be released on bail, the high court said.

This will encourage others also to act in a similar manner, it said.

Setalvad instituted litigations without any basis and made witnesses file false affidavits before various forums including the Supreme Court with the intention to implicate innocent persons and to unsettle the government and with an intention to tarnish the image of the then Hon'ble Chief Minister and thereby to send him to jail and compel him to resign, the high court said.

Showing her any leniency will encourage people to openly help an entity fulfil its agenda in an illegal and unlawful manner by playing with the sentiments of the community and changing the mindset of people in order to see to it that a particular political party gets a sufficient swing in their favour, it said.

Prima facie, this court is of the view that, today, if the applicant like this is enlarged on bail, that will deepen and widen the communal polarisation, the high court observed.

The court is also of prima facie view that Setalvad - a very influential person - can go to any extent to achieve her agenda as she did in the past by influencing the witnesses and by aggressively propagating against the government and its machinery as well as the then chief minister, the HC said.

The accused also showed courage in the past to threaten the witnesses, tamper with the evidence and influence the people, it said.

Setalvad was taken into custody on June 25 last year along with former Gujarat Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case registered by Ahmedabad crime branch police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riots cases.

An Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30, 2022, rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

The High Court had on August 3, 2022, issued a notice to the state government on the bail plea of Setalvad and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Meanwhile, she moved the Supreme Court (SC) for interim bail after the high court refused to consider her plea.

The apex court, on September 2 last year, granted her interim bail and asked her to surrender her passport with the trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decided her regular bail plea.

The top court also asked her to cooperate with the probe agency in the investigation of the case.

Setalvad walked out of jail on September 3.

(With PTI inputs)