Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre & UIDAI For Use Of Aadhaar On CoWIN Portal

Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the UIDAI regarding a petition seeking directions to eliminate the compulsion of submitting Aadhaar details in the CoWIN portal to register for the COVID-19 vaccination dose. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said during the hearing, "Don't go by newspaper articles. Have you seen the COWIN App yourself recently? It has now been updated. Go to the FAQ section and you will see that there are now a variety of ID proofs with which you can register"

The judge further said, “Aadhaar card is not the only ID which they are accepting. You can also register with a Drivers' license, PAN card, Voter's ID, passport, ration card etc.” The judge said that the matter will not be moved forward for now and said, “We will keep back this matter and you go and verify for yourself.” The petitioner replied saying that they were aware of the fact that they can register with any of the seven IDs mentioned by the judge, however at the vaccination centre, the officials refuse to accept any other form of ID other than the AADHAR card.

The petitioner Siddharthshankar Sharma moved to the Supreme Court along with his advocate Mayank Kshirsagar and sought the protection of the right to vaccination granted to the citizens. He argued that their right to get vaccinated is denied if they do not have an Aadhar card, as the authorities refuse to accept the other six forms of personal identifications mentioned on the CoWin app. The petitioner argued, “The policies are there, everything on paper is there, but people are still facing this problem! The Aadhaar link is still mandatory! Even the Meghalaya High Court had to intervene and pass the order that I am praying for!" After this argument, the bench then issued notice on the writ petition.

What does the official platform say?

As per the official guidelines mentioned in the Ministry of Health’s website, “In all these phases, it has been prescribed that the beneficiary must either self-register or be registered in Co-WIN portal and that the identity and eligibility of the beneficiary be verified by vaccinator through one of the following seven prescribed individual Photo ID Proof prior to vaccination, namely – i. Aadhar Card ii. Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) - Voter ID iii. Passport iv. Driving License v. PAN Card vi. NPR Smart Card vii. Pension Document with a photograph.”

