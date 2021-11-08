Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Seeking Aid For Victims Of Domestic Violence

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices to the Centre and sought a response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with regard to a plea seeking legal aid for women who had been subject to domestic violence. The apex court while urging for the response had set a date of December 6 for the next hearing in the matter.

SC issues notice to Centre in connection with legal aid for Women

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Central government ministers and sought strict compliance under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, across the country. The notice seeks protection and adequate infrastructure for women who have been abused while demanding shelter, and also the assurance of legal aid to women. The notice from the Supreme Court was issued to the Union of India, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Information and Broadcast Ministry.

The plea was filed by the 'We the Women of India' non-governmental organisation (NGO) for the Supreme Court. The plea directed all concerned authorities to implement the Domestic Violence Act both in letter and in spirit. The plea states that domestic violence continued to prevail in India despite the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act in 2005.

Domestic Violence Act, 2005

The Domestic Violence Act implemented in the year 2005 by the Parliament ensures the protection of women in India. The Act was brought into force by the Government of India and the Women and Child Development Ministry on October 26, 2006. In a first, the Act defined domestic violence as not only inclusive of physical violence but also other forms of violence such as emotional/verbal, sexual, and economic abuse.

The Protection of Women that is part of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005 is different from the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It provides a broader definition of domestic violence in what it covers. The Act not only ensures the protection of women from violence by their spouses but also all or any person they may have been involved or have/had a domestic relationship with.

Image: Pixabay, ANI