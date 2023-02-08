Supreme Court Issues Notice To L-G Office, Delhi Govt And MCD Over Mayoral Polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and sought responses on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of mayoral election for the civic body.

A notice was issued by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on the plea and seeking the replies from them by next Monday.

'Contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act'

Senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held.

“We have several objections including that the pro tem presiding officer of the MCD is insisting on holding elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act,” he said. The bench noting the submissions of Singhvi, said it will hear the matter on Monday.

Mayoral elections adjourned three times in a month

The Mayor elections were called off for the third time in a month on February 6 after the municipal House failed to elect a mayor on Monday after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

After the Mayoyal elections were suspended AAP's Atishi told reporters, "We will go to the Supreme Court, and we will go today itself so that the mayoral elections can be held in a court-monitored manner." "Our demands are that the mayoral election be held in a time-bound manner in the next two weeks and the aldermen be not allowed to vote," she said.

It's important to recollect the elections were adjourned on January 6 and January 24 by the presiding officer following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.