Supreme Court Judge Rohinton Fali Nariman Says 'Not Too Long Before We Have 1st Women CJI'

While delivering a lecture at the 26th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial, Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman on Friday "hoped" for the first woman Chief Justice of India. He also said that the time is not far when we will have the first woman CJI in India. He was speaking on the topic of 'Great Women Of History’.

Justice Nariman also expressed his disappointment for not having this by now. He also said that India have had a woman Prime Minister and President however we never had a woman, Chief Justice.

While talking about several leaders around the world including Bandaranaike in Ceylon, Indira (Gandhi) here, Golda Meir in Israel, Margaret Thatcher, he added that there are 125 heads of state who are women in different positions. He also mentioned the late Justice Bhandare and mentioned that she was a probable candidate for first woman Chief Justice of India but life was mean to her and her excellent career was cut short.

Justice Bhandare died in 1984 when she was 52-years-old. She was appointed as judge of Delhi High Court.

S A Bobde on woman Chief Justice of India

The speech by justice Nariman came a day after the current Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde said that time has arrived for the first Chief Justice of India during a hearing. The hearing was regarding a plea filed by Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association. The lawyers had requested the court's intervention for consideration regarding more women for appointment of judges in the high court. The apex court also added that the interest of women is also kept in mind.

Currently, the only sitting woman judge in Supreme Court is Justice Indira Banerjee. Eight judges have been appointed so far in the Supreme Court. The women lawyers groups sought intervention notice however the bench said it cannot issue it right now.