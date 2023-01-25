'Supreme Court Judgments To Be Available In Four Regional Languages': CJI | Read Here

In a massive announcement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday informed that the judgements of the Supreme Court will now be translated into four regional languages in a bid to make information accessible to everyone. While speaking at the inauguration of online e-Inspection Software of the High Court of Delhi, CJI asserted that English is not comprehensible to 99.9% of citizens.

'SC judgments to be available in 4 languages': CJI Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud informed that Supreme Court has constituted a committee which will be headed by Justice AS Oka and will comprise five others-- Justice Suraj Govindaraj of Karnataka High Court, Sharmistha from National Informatics Centre, Mitesh Kapra from IIT Delhi, Vivek Raghavan from Ek step foundation and Supriya Shankaran from Agami.

In the first step, the 6-member committee will be translating the verdict into four regional languages which are-- Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Odia. CJI Chandrachud further highlighted the importance of the initiative as the commonly used English language is not comprehensible, particularly in its legal avatar, to 99.9% of our citizens.

"We are on a mission to provide Supreme Court judgements in all scheduled languages. In which case really access to justice cannot be meaningful unless citizens are able to access and understand in a language which they speak and comprehend, the judgments which we deliver whether in the high courts or in the Supreme Court", said CJI.

Earlier on January 21, CJI stressed the importance of technology in removing the information barrier and indicated the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements.

PM Modi Lauds CJI's Regional Language call for SC Judgements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded an idea pitched by the Chief Justice of India to make Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. PM tweeted, "At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters".