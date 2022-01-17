In a shocking development on Monday, Supreme Court lawyers received the 5th threat call from terror outfit Sikhs for Justice since PM Modi's security breach. The call which was received by lawyers such as Apoorv Shukla and Maharashtra's former Chief Standing Counsel Nishant Katneshwarkar contained a pre-recorded message from SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. It threatened the lawyers for filing a complaint against Pannu for announcing a $1 million reward to block PM Modi and raise the Khalistan flag instead of the tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day.

Reiterating its threat, Pannu reportedly warned of protests against apex court lawyers whenever they go abroad. Moreover, he maintained that SFJ will not allow retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to proceed with the inquiry into the PM's security breach. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nishant Katneshwarkar explained the details of the call.

Maharashtra's former Chief Standing Counsel Nishant Katneshwarkar remarked, "I received this call from a UK number. It is from Mr. Pannu of SFJ. But today it is saying that the SFJ will identify the advocates. Because of the filing of the complaint, the advocates have put themselves in a dangerous position. And it further says that SFJ will not allow Justice Indu Malhotra to proceed with the inquiry committee and SFJ will block the Honourable Prime Minister on 26th of January."

In the call, Pannu was heard saying, "You have filed complaint against SFJ and put yourself in a dangerous position. Now we will hold anti-Sikh, anti-Muslim advocates accountable. While we will block Modi on January 26 and raise Khalistan flags, we will not allow Indu Malhotra to investigate Modi terror plot. We are preparing a list of advocates who visit foreign nations and you will hear from us peacefully, democratically and loudly."

SC lawyer files complaint

Earlier, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police. He stressed that his statements and acts challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and are an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. Moreover, he contended that Pannu has dishonoured the pride of Republic Day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm.