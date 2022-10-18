Supreme Court Updates: SC Defers Bilkis Bano Case; Aarey Colony Hearing On Nov 2

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project, will come up for hearing on November 2.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had on August 5 this year told the apex court that no trees have been cut in Aarey colony since October 2019. On August 24, the top court had directed the MMRCL to strictly abide by its undertaking that no trees will be cut there and warned that any violation would result in strict action.

The matter was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi. The counsel, who mentioned the case, told the bench that earlier the top court had indicated the matter would be heard finally.

(Inputs: PTI)