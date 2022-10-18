Supreme Court Updates: SC Defers Bilkis Bano Case; Aarey Colony Hearing On Nov 2

Quick links:
Supreme Court to hear tomorrow appeal of the prime accused in the West Bengal coal scam probe, Anup Majee, against the Calcutta High Court's order sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam 'without the state's consent.'
Supreme Court to hear tomorrow plea of ED seeking cancellation of bail granted by the Chhattisgarh High Court to IAS officers, including Anil Tuteja, accused in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam.
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project, will come up for hearing on November 2.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had on August 5 this year told the apex court that no trees have been cut in Aarey colony since October 2019. On August 24, the top court had directed the MMRCL to strictly abide by its undertaking that no trees will be cut there and warned that any violation would result in strict action.
The matter was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi. The counsel, who mentioned the case, told the bench that earlier the top court had indicated the matter would be heard finally.
(Inputs: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday highlighted the issue of drug menace in the country and asked a law officer and a court-appointed amicus curiae to come out with "reasonable solutions" which can be taken as the basis to modulate the directions to curb it.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi the departments concerned like the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are working towards augmenting the mechanism to tackle the issue.
The court had earlier asked the ASG to assist it in the suo motu case titled "The Menace of Drug Mafia Network Operating in The Country".
(With PTI Inputs)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed for hearing pleas challenging the decision of the Gujarat government to grant remission to the 11 convicts, who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots, on November 29.
The Supreme Court to hear a petition seeking a ban of political parties which use names and symbols with religious connotations on November 19.
Earlier in September, the apex Court issued notice on a writ petition which sought to ban political parties which used names and symbols with religious connotations. A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Justice Krishna Murari was considering a PIL filed seeking to enforce the mandate of Section 29A, 123(3) and 123(3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court observed that the response filed by the Gujarat government to the plea challenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, is very "bulky". A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar made the observation while directing the government to serve the State's counter-affidavit on all parties.
"It is a very big reply. So many judgments in a reply. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind," the Court orally remarked.
"It could have been avoided, I agree.. but the idea was to have easy reference," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded.
"Let counter be made available to all lawyers. List matters on November 29, 2022," the Court directed.
The Supreme Court will now hear the pleas on November 2022 challenging the decision of the Gujarat government to grant remission to the 11 convicts, in the Blikis Bano gang rape case during the Godhra riots. The apex court granted time to petitioners to file a response to the affidavit by the Gujarat government.
The Supreme Court began the hearing on PILs challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar will take up the PILs challenging the remission granted to Bilkis Bano convicts.
The PILs against remission in Bilkis Bano case are filed by CPI(M) member @SubhashiniAl, journalist Revati Laul, Prof Roop Rekha Verma, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Dr. Meeran Chadha Borwankar(ex- IPS), Madhu Badhuri (ex- IFS ), activist Jagdeep Chhokar.
The Supreme Court will be hearing on the issue related o the rehabilitation of street children across the country. In January 2022, the apex Court asked the States to complete the identification and rehabilitation process of the Children in Street Situations ("CiSS") at the earliest. Taking cognisance of the slow progress in the identification process, the Court directed all the District Magistrates to involve Special Juvenile Police Units, District Legal Service Authorities to expedite the process
The Supreme Court to hear the petition whether every charitable trust established by someone professing Islam is necessarily a waqf. In July, the Court had agreed to decide on the issue as to whether every charitable trust established by someone professing Islam is necessarily a waqf-on the contours of the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950 and Waqf Act, 1995.
The Apex court will today hear an application alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati falsely claimed to have been appointed as a successor Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth by the late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. The court was informed that Shankaracharya of Govardhan Mutt in Puri has filed an affidavit that the appointment of Avimukteshwaranand as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth has not been endorsed.
On Saturday, the Supreme Court stopped the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.
The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers’ appointments.
Earlier the Supreme Court reserved the order on Manik Bhattacharya’s plea and extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers’ appointments till further orders. As per sources, he was taken into ED custody after being questioned overnight as he was not cooperating with the probe. He will be produced before the court today.
The Supreme to hear the petition filed by the key accused, Anup Majee, and also Mamata Banerjee government against the Calcutta high court's order sanctioning a CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam 'without the state's consent'. The CBI had already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of State chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the alleged illegal coal mining case. On the appeal filed by the accused Majee, the state government had filed an affidavit and stated before the Court that "the CBI did not have the jurisdiction to probe this case, as the state had not given its consent for a go ahead with the CBI probe. But the same case is still being probed by the CBI."
The Supreme Court to hear a plea of the Enforcement Directorate challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to two senior IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla by the Chhattisgarh High Court in a money laundering case arising out of multi-crore rupees 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' (NAN) scam in the state.
The two officers are former managing director of Nangrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) Anil Kumar Tujeja and former chairman Alok Shukla who have been chargesheeted for being the primary crusaders in orchestrating the multi-crore PDS scam, also, infamously called the NAN scam in Chhattisgarh. The NAN scam came to light in 2015 when the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids in various parts of the state and seized cash up to 3.61 crore and crucial documents and pen drives. The ACB also recovered coded diary entries of certain payoffs that were made to officials and politicians during the course of the scam.
The Supreme Court to hear a petition regarding the menace of drug mafia networks operating in the country. Earlier in September, the apex court took suo moto cognisance of the issue after a letter petition was sent to the then CJI NV Ramana regarding the "menace of drug-mafia-network". The court also sought a response from the Centre on the matter.
The Supreme Court to hear the petition of BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in connection with the Delhi High Court order relating to the registration of an FIR on a woman's complaint alleging rape.
The high court on August 17 dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation. The apex court issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.
In 2018, a Delhi-based woman approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.
A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognisable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman. This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea. Hussain has denied the allegations.
In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, the Gujarat government revealed that the CBI had opposed the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 7 members of her family, the SC had asked the Bhupendra Patel-led government to file its response. It explained that the state government decided to release all the convicts as they had spent over 14 years behind the bars and on account of their "good behaviour". The government also clarified that the convicts were not released as part of the 75th Independence celebrations - Azadi ka Amri Mahotsav.
It took this call after considering the opinions of 7 authorities- CBI SP, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, Special Judge (CBI), City, Civil & Sessions Court, Mumbai, Dahod SP, Dahod Collector & District Magistrate, Jail Superintendent, Godhra Sub-Jail, Additional Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Administration and the Jail Advisory Committee. While the CBI SP and Special Judge (CBI) opposed the granting of remission to all convicts, most of the other authorities gave their consent for all but one convict- Radheshyam Shah. However, the Union Home Ministry approved the premature release of all 11 convicts within 2 weeks of the Gujarat Home Department seeking its sanction.
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped by these 11 convicts while she and her family were fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the family members killed. The 11 convicted in the case walked out free after completing 15 years in jail from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.