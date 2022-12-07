'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 Ready For Android Users:' CJI Chandrachud Announces Launch

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr. Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachu on Wednesday made an important announcement in the Supreme Court over the launch of the 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0'.

'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 ready for Android users': CJI Chandrachu

CJI informed that the app is now ready for Android users and urged the lawyers in the top court to start using the application from now on. He said, "Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 is available on the Google store. Please use it!"

CJI Chandrachu further said that the application will be available for IoS users within a week. He added that the law officers will have access and the Government departments will be able to check pending cases. "This time we have given an additional feature, all law officers can have their own access. All government departments can check the pendency of their cases. Please use it!"

It is pertinent to mention that on the occasion of National Consitution day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, S3WASS.

'No institution in democracy is perfect,' says CJI

While addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on November 26, CJI Chandrachud said that "no institution in a constitutional democracy, including the Collegium, is perfect and the only solution available is to work out within the existing system". He continued by stating that the judges are the faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution.

"Good judging is about being compassionate, good judging is about understanding problems of people, not being judgemental about people whose lives you may not agree with. Good judging is about understanding why a criminal becomes a criminal. When we need to have good people within the system, the answer lies somewhere else. That answer lies in mentoring young people by giving them the ability to become judges," he said. Also, emphasising the need of making judicial offices appealable to young advocates, he said it has to be ensured that they are mentored by judges.