In a massive development, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI S A Bobde on Thursday has ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case. The other members of the panel include a former Bombay HC judge and a former CBI director. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has given the panel a deadline of 6 months to file a report of their findings.