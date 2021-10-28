Supreme Court Orders Centre To Take Necessary Measures To Curb Pollution In Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its order banning the use of firecrackers is not against a particular community or religious group and said it cannot risk people’s health under the guise of enjoyment of others. The decision came in response to a petition demanding a nationwide ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers in order to reduce air pollution.

Uplifting the citizen’s rights to a clean environment, the apex court said that they want to send a strong message that they are working to protect the fundamental rights of citizens and said it's wrong to project that the top court’s order banning firecrackers is against a particular community.

SC's avers ban on firecrackers not against any community

The court observed that its order is in the larger public interest and they don't want to violate people’s fundamental rights. “All firecrackers were not banned. It was in the larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren’t coming in the way of enjoyment, but we cannot come in the way of fundamental rights of people,” the Bench said.

The bench headed by Justices M.R. Shah and A.S. Bopanna emphasised that they want the order against firecrackers to be implemented strictly. Stressing the same the bench said, “Under the guise of enjoyment you [manufacturers] cannot play with the lives of citizens. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens.”

The top court said there must be some responsibility entrusted to authorities who have been given the right to implement the order on the ground. The Bench said even today firecrackers are openly available in the market.

“We want to send a message that we are here to protect the rights of people. We have not put a 100 per cent ban on firecrackers. Everybody knows what the people of Delhi are suffering (due to the pollution caused by firecrackers),” the Bench said.

Six firecrackers manufacturers have been ordered to show cause why they should not be penalized for disobeying the court's directions. It stated that while considering a ban on firecrackers, it cannot infringe on the right to life of other residents under the guise of employment and that its primary concern is the right to life of citizens.



The Supreme Court had previously refused to put a blanket ban on the selling of firecrackers and stated that only licenced traders can sell them and that only green crackers can be sold. Firecrackers are no longer available for purchase online

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/ ANI/ Rep Image)