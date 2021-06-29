Supreme Court Orders Implementation Of 'One Nation One Ration Card' Scheme By July 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set July 31 as the deadline to implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme and directed the Centre to develop a portal in consultation with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to register migrant and unorganised workers.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah also asked the State governments to introduce a scheme to supply dry rations to migrant workers by July 31 and operate community kitchens during the COVID-19 pandemic so that everybody gets food.

It issued a slew of directions on a plea of three activists seeking directions to both the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country during the second wave of coronavirus.

It also asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists. Activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed a plea seeking implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' Aims To Empower NFSA Migrant Beneficiaries: Centre

On June 14, the Centre had explained to the apex court how the 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) plan is made to empower all National Food Security Act (NFSA) migrant beneficiaries through sufficient production of foodgrains that will be accessible to beneficiaries. The recipients will be able to get the foodgrains from any fair price shop, anywhere in the country by using their existing ration card with biometric authentication and the plan makes food security "portable".

In an affidavit, the Centre had further stated, “Despite the multitude of COVID-19 related challenges in the past year, a total of 32 States/UTs covering around 69 crore NFSA beneficiaries, i.e. 86% NFSA population in the country were swiftly brought under the ONORC plan by December 2020." "

All the States/UTs have been advised through the communications dated May 20, 2021, and May 25, 2021, to avail their requirements of foodgrains through the mentioned schemes, to provide foodgrains to those who are not covered under the NFSA including migrants/stranded migrants, as per locally assessed requirements," added the affidavit submitted by the Centre.

