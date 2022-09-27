Supreme Court Orders Prohibition Of All Commercial Activities Within 500m Of Taj Mahal

In a bid to put a stop to all business activities for protecting the iconic Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Agra Development Authority to immediately prohibit all commercial activities within a 500-meter radius from the peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal.

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Development Authority has been ordered by a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka to ensure compliance with its order in relation to the 17th-century white marble mausoleum. The order of the apex court came while hearing an application seeking direction from the authorities to forbid commercial activities within the 500-meter radius of the revered monument.

Reading its order, the Supreme Court said, “We allow the prayer that reads– Direct the Agra Development Authority to remove all business activities within 500 meters from the boundary/peripheral wall of the monument Taj Mahal which shall be in tune with Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

According to ANI, the bench of Justices took on into the submissions of senior advocate ADN Rao, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, that it would be in the interest of the protected monument to issue directions for barring all commercial activities near the Taj Mahal.

Ban on burning of wood near the monument

This came after an application was filed by a group of shop owners who have been allotted an area outside the 500-meter radius to run their businesses. They told the apex court that illegal business activities are being carried out near the Taj Mahal which is in gross violation of the previous orders of the top court.

It is pertinent to mention that the 500m-radius of the monument is a no-construction zone, besides strict regulations on vehicular movement. There is also a ban on the burning of wood near the monument and municipal solid waste and agriculture waste in the entire area.

TTZ includes three world heritage sites

The apex court is currently handling the 1984 case in relation to the preservation and protection of the Taj Mahal, which was erected in 1631 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in remembrance of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, and its surroundings.

According to sources, the environmentalist MC Mehta had filed a plea pertaining to the protection of the Taj Mahal, the fragile ecosystem surrounding it, and construction in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). It is an eco-sensitive area having three world heritage sites including the Taj Mahal. The grand monument is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is pertinent to mention that the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) is a 10,400 sq km area spread across the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras, and Etah in Uttar Pradesh, and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan. The TTZ was established on December 30, 1996, to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution through an order of the Supreme Court.