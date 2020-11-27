Supreme Court Pronounces Historic Judgement On Arnab Goswami's Bail; Republic Vindicated

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday pronounced its detailed reasoning for granting interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 'reopened' abetment to suicide case. The bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee pronouncing the verdict said that the interim order shall remain in operation till further proceedings and it will be open to the parties to peruse further remedy. The Bench disposed of the appeals.

'High Court failed to exercise its powers under section 482'

On November 11, the Apex Court had granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami saying it will be a travesty of justice if personal liberty is curtailed. The bench observed that the High Court was carrying a "prima facie evaluation" so it could not have seen that there was "no nexus" between FIR and Section 306 IPC. Justice Chandrachud also observed that Arnab Goswami is not a "flight risk" in this case.

"We have also added a section on Human liberty and role of Courts: Section 482 recognizes powers of the HC to give effect to other provisions of CrPC. Due enforcement of criminal law cannot be obstructed by accused opting strategies and the court must be circumspect in exercising powers under Section 482 CrPc. The court recognizes inherent power but it must aid the protecting liberty and the concept of liberty runs through the fabric of the constitution. Misuse of criminal law is something HC should be alive to," the court said.

The Supreme Court also said that the Bombay HC abdicated its role as a protector of constitutional values and fundamental rights. "Criminal law should not become a tool for selective harassment for citizens," the verdict said. "Doors of courts cannot be closed in such cases and courts should remain open for all cases of deprivation of personal liberty and such deprivation cannot be even for one day," the court noted.

"The consequence for those who suffer incarceration are serious. Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or this Court languish as undertrials. Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground – in the jails and police stations where human dignity has no protector," the judgement says.

"Our courts must ensure that they continue to remain the first line of defense against the deprivation of the liberty of citizens. Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many. We must always be mindful of the deeper systemic implications of our decisions."

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami

Earlier, while granting bail to Arnab Goswami and two others, the Supreme Court expressed concern over State governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion. The bench had said that the submissions of the lawyers appearing in the matter before it would be evaluated in the judgment for which reasons shall follow. It had said that if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is an apex court to protect the liberty of citizens.

"We are of the considered view that the high court was in error in rejecting the applications for the grant of interim bail. We accordingly order and direct that Arnab Manoranjan Goswami, Feroz Mohammad Shaikh and Neetish Sarda shall be released on interim bail, subject to each of them executing a personal bond in the amount of Rs 50,000 to be executed before the Jail Superintendent," the bench had said in its order.

The top court had directed the accused in the case to cooperate in the investigation and shall not make any attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation or with the witnesses. The apex court had passed the order on the appeals against the High Court's November 9 order rejecting the pleas, including that of Arnab Goswami, for grant of interim bail.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

