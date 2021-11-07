Supreme Court Quashes UP Officials Plea Against Allahabad HC Order In Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh authorities against the Allahabad High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case of the custodial death of a 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh, lodged earlier this year in February.

The Apex Court quashed the petition filed by Uttar Pradesh officials challenging the High Court's order on September 8, which stated that there was sufficient evidence that prima facie revealed the commission of the crime as well as the involvement of higher officers in the fabrication of evidence to protect the accused in the matter.

Top Court quashes plea by UP officials against Allahabad HC order in custodial death case

However, the Supreme Court, in its order, noted that the CBI should probe the case independently without being influenced by any observations made in the High Court's decision. "Having heard S.V. Raju, Additional Solicitor General, at length and on perusal of the record, we do not find any ground for interference with the direction of the High Court for investigation in the matter by the CBI," the bench said in its October 25 order.

"However, considering the facts of this case, we direct that the CBI shall investigate the matter independently and in accordance with the law without being influenced by any observation made in the judgment of the high court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the Supreme Court further added.

Allahabad HC states "enough evidence is there against Police officials trying to protect accused"

On September 8, Allahabad High Court had issued an order directing the CBI to examine the case in which an FIR was filed on February 12 for suspected violations under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302 (murder). The court quoted the FIR filed by the complainant of the deceased's brother, which stated that on February 11, some police officers came to Yadav's residence and took him away to falsely accuse him and detain him.

The case was heard by a Supreme Court bench consisting of justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose.

While pronouncing its judgement, the bench said, "Perusal of the counter affidavit and copy of the case diary as produced before us …. prima facie shows that the entire effort of the police is to somehow give clean chit to the accused and for this purpose important evidence is being left and some evidence is being created and manipulated. Fair investigation is the foundation for a fair trial."

Custodial death of Krishna Yadav in UP's Jaunpur

The case concerns the custodial death of Krishna Yadav, a 24-year-old man who was allegedly picked up by the police from his home on February 11, according to the FIR filed in Jaunpur district.

Allahabad HC stated that the police, on the contrary, had claimed in its record that Yadav was captured while riding a motorcycle and he fell through it, causing him severe injuries. It was also reported that Yadav, after being taken to the police station, was sent for first aid and the doctor directed him to the district hospital for treatment. However, he died before reaching the hospital.

