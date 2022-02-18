Supreme Court Rejects Maharashtra BJP's Plea Challenging Addition Of 9 BMC Wards

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea filed by Maharashtra BJP leaders against the Maha Aghadi government’s decision to increase the ward strength of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 227 to 236. The BJP leaders in the plea also challenged the Bombay High Court order that had permitted the Uddhav Thackeray government to take up the issue further and rejected the saffron party's plea.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli dismissed the plea and refused to interfere in the Bombay High Court’s judgement. The plea was filed by BJP leaders Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar.

BJP argues Maharashtra govt increased BMC wards without considering data

The BJP was represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi in the apex court, who had presented that the Maharashtra government’s decision to add 9 new BMC wards has been taken without considering any substantial data. The petitioners argued that the government didn't have any "quantifiable data or latest census population data available" to support the move, since the last census was held in 2011.

They added that they want the government's decision to be revisited until the latest census figures are available so that the population increase can be evaluated and a suitable decision could be taken accordingly.

However, this argument was challenged by the Uddhav Thackeray government, who have stated that the increase in the seats was proportional to the increase in the population over the period of 10 years.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi further argued that seats were added without a census being conducted. The census was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed owing to COVID-19. The Supreme Court bench acknowledged that the population had grown in the previous 10 years and refused to overturn the Bombay High Court's decision.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Rep Image