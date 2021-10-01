Supreme Court Rejects PDP Leader Maudany's Plea Over Bail In 2008 Bengaluru Blasts Case

In a breaking development in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, the Supreme Court, on October 1, rejected the plea of the main accused who is the leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul Nazir Maudany. The petition before the Apex Court sought directions to relax his bail condition. Acquitted of all charges in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings after serving a ten-year term in Coimbatore Central Prison, Maudany has also sought permission to reside in his hometown in Kerala until the trial in the case at hand is impending.

A Division Bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari dismissed Maudany's plea, Kerala-based PDP Chairman, who sought relaxation to the bail condition, effective on the orders of the top court while granting him bail on July 11, 2014. One of the conditions in Maudany's bail bond directed him to not exit the city of Bengaluru (then Bangalore).

It may be noted that along with the suretyship provided under a bail bond, there exists a series of conditions and restrictions imposed on a suspect in a bid to command their compliance with the police investigation of the court proceedings; the same is imposed by the court.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing on behalf of Maudany, submitted that Abdul Nazir Maudany has lost a leg and justified the plea basis his medical conditions. Notably, the State of Karnataka opposed Maudany's request seeking relaxation to the bail conditions. Advocate Bhushan told the court that the matter before the trial court has been slow-paced and the progress of the case is often hindered.

Who is Abdul Nazir Maudany?

The counsel appearing on behalf of Karnataka state brought to the attention of the court that Maudany was the main accused in the 1998 Coimbatore Blasts that killed around 60 people and that his missing leg was amputated during the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, and not in the recent years that would pose health risks to him. In relation to the Coimbatore Blasts, Maudany had served a jail term of nine years but was acquitted of all charges later.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Maudany in 2014 until the conclusion of the trial before a court at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. The rationale behind granting him bail was that Maudany has previously been under judicial custody for four years since August 2010 and that he suffered multiple physical ailments. Subsequent to State authorities' undertaking to complete Maudany's trial within four months from November 14, 2014, the Apex Court granted him bail.

Orally, Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had referred to Maudany as a 'dangerous man' on his plea seeking relaxations on bail conditions.

