Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking SIT Probe Into Alleged Violence In Manipur

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea related to the Manipur violence case on July 31. The plea sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe led by a retired judge into the alleged violence, which was attributed to one community. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urged the petitioner to provide specific evidence, stating that the court cannot label a particular community as "terrorists." The CJI further encouraged the petitioner to withdraw the plea since the court is already handling the matter and permitted the petitioner to do so.

(this is a breaking copy, more updates to follow.)