Supreme Court Rejects Tarun Tejpal's Plea Seeking In-camera Hearing In Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal seeking an in-camera hearing in the appeal filed by Goa against his acquittal in a 2013 sexual assault case.

"You cannot say that an appeal will be held in-camera. Inquiry which leads up to trial and the trial is in-camera. But how can the accused say a right to demand it should be in-camera?" the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, Bar and Bench reported.

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud said, "Can somebody who is an accused assert that the trial is in camera when the victim does not demand so?"

Tejpal had demanded in camera heading in the case, meaning no media presence. Representing Tejpal, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "This is going to be a media trial where my reputation is at stake."

He had sought an in-camera hearing citing Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) Section 327 and Bombay High Court justice Gautam Patel's giving directions for an in-camera hearing under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the Bar and Bench reported.

On May 21, 2021, the trial court in Goa acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges levelled against him including assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and rape against a former colleague.

After the Goa Police appealed against the acquittal of the former Tehelka editor, he moved the High Court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing. However, the plea was rejected.

Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting his then-female colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013, and November 8, 2013.

Tejpal had faced trial under Indian Penal Code sections 341, 342, 354, 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(K) (rape by a person in a position of control).