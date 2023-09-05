Supreme Court Reserves Order On Article 370 Abrogation After Marathon Hearing

The Supreme Court has concluded the hearing of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370. The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India has reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions, challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories after a marathon hearing.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days.

The top court has given lawyers representing petitioners or respondents three days to submit a written statement if they wish to. The statement should be no more than two pages, the bench said.

During the 16-day hearing, the Supreme Court heard arguments from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi and V Giri, representing the Centre and intervenors in defence of the abrogation of Article 370.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked National Conference (NC) leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file an affidavit swearing allegiance to the Constitution of India and accepting the country's sovereignty unconditionally after the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan that he allegedly raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2018 kicked up a massive row.

In his affidavit, Lone reaffirmed, "The oath was taken while being sworn in as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the territorial integrity of India."

Miscellaneous matters, including the constitutional validity of the central government's August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370, bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, challenges to the imposition of Governor's rule in the Valley on June 20, 2018, and imposition of President's rule in the erstwhile state on December 19, 2018, and its extension on July 3, 2019, were presented before the apex court for hearing.