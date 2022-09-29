Supreme Court Says All Women, Married Or Unmarried, Entitled To Safe And Legal Abortion

In a significant judgement, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion, irrespective of their marital status. The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that all women in India have the right to choose and get an abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. No distinction will be made between married and unmarried women under the abortion law in India, the court said. For the purpose of abortion, forceful pregnancy of a married woman can be treated as “marital rape”, it added.

“Rape means sexual intercourse without consent and 'intimate partner violence' is a reality. In this case also, a woman can get forcefully pregnant. The meaning of rape must be understood to be marital rape, solely for the purposes of the MTP Act. This is important to save the woman from a forceful pregnancy. Any pregnancy alleged to be caused by force by a pregnant woman is rape," Justice Chandrachud said.

Abortion rights in India

The matter relates to whether the exclusion of unmarried woman, whose pregnancy arises out of a consesual relationship, from Rule 3B of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules is valid. The rule mentions various categories of women whose pregnancy in the duration of 20-24 weeks can be terminated.

"If Rule 3B(c) is understood as only for married women, it would perpetuate the stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities.This is not constitutionally sustainable.The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have autonomy to have free excercise of these righs," said Justice Chandrachus, reading out the excerpts of the judgement. "The rights of reproductive autonomy give unmarried women similar rights as married women," the court added.

Section 3(2)(b) of the MTP Act allows women to undergo abortion after 20-24 weeks of pregnancy. Excluding unmarried women from the right will be violative of Article 14 of the Constitition.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Pardiwala had reserved the judgement in the case on August 23. The order was coincidentally pronounced on the Interntional Safe Abortion Day.