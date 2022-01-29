Supreme Court Says Finding On Prior Marriage By Family Court Reliable To Quash Bigamy Suit

In a key development, the Supreme Court recently observed that a decision by a High Court allowing criminal proceedings, under the IPC provisions for bigamy, and overlooking a Family Court's conclusion that the partner did not have another wedlock, 'would amount to an abuse of the process of the court'. Further, it stated that the lower court's finding would not be the same as relying on evidentiary materials that are material facts of a trial.

A Division Bench of the Top Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela Trivedi made observations in the case at hand wherein the wife sought to quash a complaint against her under sections 494 and 495 of the IPC. Previously, the Gauhati High Court had dismissed her application seeking the revocation of the case against her.

Notably, Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code provides for the offence of bigamy (marrying again during the lifetime of husband or wife) and deems the association as 'void'. Section 495 deals with concealment of subsisting marriage from the person with whom the subsequent marriage is contracted.

The Bench further construed the sections of the Family Courts Act, 1984, which empowers the Court's jurisdiction to determine the matrimonial status of an adult or guardianship of a minor. Further, the Family Court judge can review evidence to conclude the aforementioned marital status as they are conferred with the jurisdiction of Magistrate of the first class, as per CrPC.

"Thus, relying on the judgement of the Family Court which has jurisdiction to decide the gravamen of the offence alleged in the criminal complaint, would not be same as relying on evidentiary materials that are due for appreciation by the Trial Court, such as the investigation report before it was forwarded to the Magistrate," the Supreme Court's order read.

While stating that the Family Court's finding on the absence of previous and existing marriage of the appellant (wife), its order prevails.

"Therefore, in this case, the Single Judge of the High Court was not justified in coming to the conclusion that the issue as to whether the appellant had a subsisting prior marriage was a 'highly contentious matter' which has to be tried on the basis of the evidence on the record," the order further stated.

The Apex Court allowed the wife's petition for quashing the complaint against her and set aside the 'impugned' Gauhati High Court's order.