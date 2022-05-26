In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has asked the police to not interfere or take any criminal actions against sex workers, who work willingly. The SC further added that sex workers are entitled to a dignified life and it is guaranteed to them by the Constitution of India under Article 21. A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao on May 25 further pronounced that voluntary getting involved in sex work is not illegal but running a brothel is not permissible by law.

“Sex workers are entitled to equal protection of the law. Criminal law must apply equally in all cases on the basis of age and consent. When it is clear that the sex worker is an adult and is participating with consent, the police must refrain from interfering or taking any criminal action. It need not be gainsaid that notwithstanding the profession, every individual in this country has the right to a dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution," said the SC.

SC issues recommendation to Centre regarding sex workers

The court further ordered the police to make sure that they do not arrest, penalise, harass, or victimise in raids on brothels and make sure that a child is not separated from the mother if found in a brothel. The baby of a sex worker should not be taken away from his or her mother solely because she works in the sex trade. The court also added that if a child is found living with sex workers then the police should not presume that the minor was trafficked. “Basic protection of human decency and dignity extends to sex workers and their children,” the bench said.

Further, the court in its order advised that the police should note that if a sex worker is lodging a complaint, then she should not be discriminated and especially if the complaint lodged deals with sexual harassment. Sex workers should also be provided with every facility which normal citizens get without any discrimination including immediate medico-legal care, the court noted. “It has been noticed that the attitude of the police to sex workers is often brutal and violent. It is as if they are a class whose rights are not recognised,” said the bench.

The court advised that the administration should take “utmost care to not reveal the identities of sex workers, during arrest, raid and rescue operations, whether as victims or accused and not publish or telecast any photo that would result in disclosure of such identities.” "It has been noticed that the attitude of the police to sex workers is often brutal and violent. It is as if they are a class whose rights are not recognised," said the apex court.

The bench further stated that the use of condoms by sex workers should not be taken by the police as evidence of sex worker misconduct. The court also recommended that sex workers who are apprehended and brought before a magistrate be sentenced to two to three years in a correctional facility. Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme court asked to make sure that sex workers are not forced to stay in correction/shelter homes against their will. "In the interim, the sex workers could be kept in these homes and if the magistrate decides that the sex worker had consented, they could be let out," the court ordered.

In the concluding remarks, the Supreme Court headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked the central government to respond to the aforementioned recommendations. The court will resume with the hearing as the Centre will give its response on July 27.

