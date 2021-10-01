Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On 'discriminatory' Leaves Under Maternity Benefit Act

In a noteworthy development, on October 1, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging a provision on leave of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. According to the said legislation, a legally competent adoptive mother will be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than 3-months-old. The PIL filed before the top court challenges the Constitutional validity of Section 5(4) of the aforesaid statute and states that the said provision is contrary to the spirit of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A Division Bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari issued a notice directing the Central government to file a response on the plea which refers to the said statutory provision as 'discriminatory and arbitrary' on the part of adoptive mothers. Hamsaanandini Nanduri, the petitioner, has challenged the Constitutional validity of Section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, according to which, an adoptive parent ought to parent a child below three months to avail maternity benefits of 12 weeks maternity leave.

Maternity Benefit Act provisions challenged before Supreme Court

In the absence of statutory provisions enumerating the maternity leave at all for competent adoptive mothers who take on parenting of an orphaned, abandoned or surrendered child above the age of three months, eligible parents would prefer adopting newborns and infants instead, the petition implied. The plea further stated that the contentious Section 5(4) discriminates not only between biological mothers and adoptive mothers but also between a preferred lot of children who belong to the prescribed age bracket. Statutorily, the adoptive mothers can avail themselves of up to 12 weeks of maternity benefit leave while biological mothers are provided with 26 weeks of the same leave, the plea highlighted another non-alignment in the matter at hand.

"There is no provision for maternity leave at all for a mother adopting an orphaned, abandoned or surrendered child above the age of three months, the plea said, adding that such a distinction will lead to parents preferring to adopt newborn children as against older children."

Furthermore, the plea states Adoption Regulations involve a minimum duration of two months for a child to be declared 'legally free for adoption' according to the law, which further delays the whole process of adoption.

"Inevitably, such processes and procedures are fraught with delays," the petition stated.