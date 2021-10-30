Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Kerala Govt's '80:20' Ratio For Minority Scholarship

On October 29, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and others to file a response to an appeal of the Kerala government against a Kerala High Court order which quashed the state government orders for sub classifying the minorities by granting merit-cum-means scholarship (providing financial assistance to the poor and meritorious students).

The Kerala HC had ordered that the scholarships be provided to minorities in an 80:20 ratio for Muslims and Latin Catholic and Converted Christians.

A division bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Kerala State Commission for Minorities and others on the Kerala government's appeal and directed them to file a response within four weeks.

The directions refer to the May 28 order wherein the Kerala HC had quashed the state government's order which sub-classified the minorities by providing financial assistance (merit-cum-means scholarship) at 80% to the Muslim community and 20% to Latin Catholic and Converted Christians, stating it could not be legally sustained.

Reports suggest that the minority scholarship quota would most likely be reduced as the Kerala HC had ordered that allocation for the merit-cum-means scholarship should be made based on the population structure of the state. A revised proposed quota states that Muslims' representation would be at 56.87% from 80% with 40.6% for the Christian community.

The petitioner, Justin Pallivathukkal, had contended that the 80:20 ratio of merit-cum-means scholarship is violative of minorities' statutory provisions and Act. Moreover, Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India, to eradicate discrimination or bring equality, are overlooked too, the PIL implied.

It is pertinent to note that the Apex Court refused to stay the High Court order which had directed the Kerala government to pass requisite and appropriate orders providing merit-cum-means scholarship to notified minority communities, despite being in operation for the last 13 years.

Kerala High Court's order

"Here is a case where without taking into account the entitlement of the Christian minority community within the state available from the population ratio, the state is indulging in providing scholarship to the Muslim minority community at 80 per cent, which according to us, is an unconstitutional act and unsupported by any law," the Kerala High Court had said.

"Mere executive orders issued by the State Government cannot overreach the provisions of the Minority Commissions Acts, 1992 and 2014, and the imperatives contained under the provisions of the Constitution of India discussed above. Article 29 also casts a duty to protect the educational interests of the minority community in equal measure and not in a discriminatory manner," the Court had added.