Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Mamata govt Challenging Post-poll Violence CBI Probe

In a key development in the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the Supreme Court on September 28, issued notice to the Central government on a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging a Calcutta High Court order to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The said order directs the premier investigating agency to carry out a probe into crimes (murder, hurt, assault and rape) against women that allegedly took place upon the conclusion of Assembly elections on May 2.

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on Special Leave Petition filed by West Bengal govt

The Supreme Court, while considering the Special Leave Petition (SPL) of the CM Mamata Banerjee-led government against the order of the Calcutta HC, sought a response from the Centre and moved the case for further hearing on October 7. A division bench of Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Aniruddha Bose was hearing the SPL filed against the order passed on August 19 which allowed CBI to investigate the alleged crimes.

The Bench said, "We find you made out a case for issuing notice."

The West Bengal government had moved to the top court challenging Calcutta HC's order of a court-monitored CBI probe while a seven-member committee, formed by NHRC head Arun Mishra, was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which suggested a court-monitored probe as well. It may be recalled that the Calcutta HC had also ordered to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior officers of the West Bengal cadre while the state government had been directed to implement immediate measures of recovery and compensation across the affected parts of West Bengal.

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, numerous incidents of violence were reported across key poll regions of the state. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints about a battery of assaults including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses. In fact, a plea filed by Hindu Front for Justice claims that over a thousand West Bengal residents were 'terrorised, penalised and tortured' by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers for supporting the opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) during the polls.