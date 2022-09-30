Supreme Court Sets Example, Works 5 Hours Overtime Before Dussehra Vacation

Setting an example in the efficient discharge of judicial duties, the Supreme Court of India worked late till Friday, a day before the court goes for Dussehra vacation.

The top court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli held the court till 9:10 pm before the court goes for Dussehra vacation. Around 75 matters were listed before the bench. Generally, the court rises by 4 pm.

The ordinary Court hours are from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an interval for luncheon from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dussehra break in the apex court will be from October 3 to 9. October 1 and 2 fall on weekend.

After the court reopened following a summer break in June, it delivered a whopping 44 judgements on a single day, ranging from domestic laws to the examination of extradition agreements.

SC agrees to list pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 after Dussehra break

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would list the hearing a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories after the Dussehra break.

"We will certainly list it after Dussehra break," said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit.

The counsel mentioning the matter on the urgent list informed the bench that the matter has been pending for a year. Various pleas are pending in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 and special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Some petitions are also filed against the government's action for delimitation in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.