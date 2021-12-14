Supreme Court Slams States For Not Publicising COVID Ex Gratia Portal; 'Very Unfortunate'

Expressing concerns over such a low number of claims for ex gratia for COVID-19 deaths, the Supreme Court of India on Monday slammed state governments for not providing adequate publicity about the portal which has been developed for the disbursement of the compensation.

It further noted that the states have not publicised the portal by providing full details of it through advertisements in local newspapers and channels.

"Unless publicity is given to a common man he will not be able to know the portal address on which they can make an application online", it added.

The bench chaired by justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of pleas filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and intervenors represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi who sought ex gratia assistance for the family members of COVID-19 victims.

The bench further noted that the details regarding the Grievance Redressal Committee have also not been furnished to the public. Meanwhile, the counsel for the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments made their own statements at the hearing. While the counsel for Gujarat affirmed that the advertisements will be provided in all newspapers before the next hearing date, the counsel for Maharashtra said that it has received 84,000 applications out of which 8,000 applicants have been provided with the compensation.

"It is very unfortunate that only 8,000 payments have been made. Counsel has submitted that the remaining will be paid ex-gratia compensation at the earliest. We direct them to make the payment after considering the application within a week from today", the court said.

SC directs state governments to publicise compensation scheme

Earlier on November 29, the apex court instructed the state governments to generate wide publicity about the COVID-19 compensation scheme. It also sought compliance reports regarding the number of deaths, claim forms received, and further the number of people to whom the compensation has been disbursed so far.

It also called upon the Gujarat government for creating an exclusive online portal that would invite applications for the compensation.

These directions came in view of the earlier order placed by the top court in October saying that no kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 will be denied an ex gratia of Rs 50,000. It also informed that the compensation will be distributed within 30 days of submitting the application.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/Shutterstock