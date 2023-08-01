The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Manipur government over lack of action on the part of state police in relation to the viral video in which two women were disrobed, paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of nearly 1,000 men on May 4. The petition was heard by the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The top court observed that there has been considerable lapse in occurrence of cases and registration of FIRs and termed the investigation carried out by the state police as "tardy" and "too lethargic". Lambasting the law enforcement machinery, it demanded the DGP of Manipur be present personally before the court on Monday at 2 pm and be in a position to answer the court when it hears a clutch of petitions.

"The investigation is so lethargic, FIRs are registered after so long, arrests not made, statements not recorded...There is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in the state. State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all," CJI Chandrachud remarked.

The court further observed it also wanted to know how many accused were named in the over 6,000 FIRs registered so far and the steps taken for their arrest.

Here are SC's observations in the Manipur Mayhem case

'A complete breakdown of the law and order'

The CJI observed "One thing is very clear- there has been a long delay in registration of FIRs. Except in one or two cases, it seems that there have been no arrests at all. The way this investigation is conducted is so lethargic, FIRs are registered after so long, arrests are not made, and statements are not recorded. That means that the situation was so bad for two months that it was not conducive for FIRs. There was no law, you couldn't even register an FIR, police couldn't arrest. This gives the impression that from the beginning of May till the end of July there was no law. There was an absolute breakdown of machinery that couldn't even have been registered.

CJI raised question and asked, "Does it not point to the fact that there is a complete breakdown of law and order and machinery of the State? If the law and order machinery cannot protect the people, what happens to them?"

SC inquires about FIRs and arrests

CJI asked about the balance stating that if 50 cases will go to CBI, what about the 5500 then? The state police are incapable of investigating. There is no law and order left.

How many arrests have been there?

SG Tushar Mehta said "7 arrests". To which CJI asked, "Only 7 arrests made in 6000 FIRs".

The woman survivor in a statement said that she was handed over by the police to the mob. "Have any arrests been made of the police? Did the DGP care to find out in all these months? What has he done? It is his duty. Did he interrogate the police officers? CBI can investigate only a few FIRs. There are 6000+ FIRs, will the state police investigate those?" questioned CJI

He further asked how many of these 6500 involve serious offences- bodily harm, destruction of property, religious places, home, murders, rapes- their investigation will have to be taken in fast track means. That's how you will send confidence. "Because it's clear that for the two months, the state police was not in charge. They may have made performative arrests but they were not in charge. Either they were incapable of doing it or uninterested".

SC demands 'Bifurcations of the FIR'

The Supreme Court stated that there needs to be a mechanism to bifurcate these 6500 FIRs. A statement shall be prepared setting out:-

Date of occurrence

Date of the registration of the Zero FIR

Date of registration of regular FIR

Date on which witness statements have been recorded

Date on which 164 statements have been recorded

Date on which arrests are made

"This exercise shall be carried out in the meantime so that the court can take a decision on further course of action,' the Court added.