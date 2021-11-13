Supreme Court Tells Centre To Take Air Pollution Seriously, Suggests 2-day Lockdown

The Supreme Court on Saturday, November 13, heard a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana told the Centre, “It’s an issue of burning, you have seen how bad the situation is". CJI Ramana said people are having to wear masks inside houses as the Court inquired on the measures being taken to control air pollution.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to immediately implement measures like lockdowns for a few days to control the rising air pollution levels. Stating that Delhi's air quality is in the ‘severe’ category and in another 2 to 3 days it will dip further, CJI Ramana questioned the Centre on its plans to reduce AQI from 500 to 200 points. The Court told the Centre to consider the air pollution situation as a serious matter and think of a long-term solution.

Earlier on October 28, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to take necessary measures to tackle issues related to air pollution. The Court had also asked the state government to file an affidavit and provide copies to the Centre, and the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab governments. The development came on a plea by Aditya Dubey, a 17-year-old Delhi student, who alleged "non-seriousness" and "inaction" on air pollution on part of the government.

SC questions Centre over pollution control

Questioning the Centre's listing of two lakh machines available for stubble burning, the SC said that in the market there are two to three kinds of machines available but farmers can’t afford to buy them.

In its statement, the SC noted, "Why can't Centre/State governments provide these machines to farmers or take away the stubble?"

Slamming the Delhi government and raising concerns over children being exposed to the dangerous air, the SC asked, "You have opened all schools in the national capital and now children are exposed to pollutants. This is not the Centre's but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?"

Further, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to look into pollution issues beyond politics and government. "Something must happen so that in two to three days we feel better", the SC bench said.

Next hearing on November 15

The Supreme Court informed that the next hearing on the plea will be on November 15, and has asked the Centre to provide details on the measures taken to control pollution.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) report, overall air quality in Delhi has declined to the 'severe' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 476. A thick layer of smoke and haze was witnessed in the neighbouring Moradabad and Gurugram regions as well.

(Image: ANI/PTI/Representative)