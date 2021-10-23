Supreme Court Terms Identification Of Accused By Witness Years After Crime As Weak Proof

In a key development, the Supreme Court held that the identification of an accused by a witness who has seen him for the first time during the crime was a weak piece of evidence, particularly when there was a prolonged time gap between the dates of the incident and recording his evidence.

The apex court made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by four people convicted under Section 55(a) of the Kerala Abkari Act for transporting spirits. The allegation of the prosecution was that the four people transported a total quantity of 6,090 litres of spirits in 174 plastic cans in a truck with fake registration number plates and unauthorised.

A testimony of a witness was rejected by the Supreme Court as in the case at hand, the witness was unable to identify any persons whom he had seen 11 years back. However, the witness had identified the two accused although he saw them after more than 11 years on the date of the incident.

"The identification by a witness of the accused in the Court who has for the first time seen the accused in the incident of offence is a weak piece of evidence especially when there is a large time gap between the date of the incident and the date of recording of his evident," a division bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka.

The Apex Court said that the test identification parade (process to identify the accused) may make the identification of the accused by the witness before the Court trustworthy. The Supreme Court in its order dated October 22 enumerated that the test of identification parade is a vital component of investigation and it is not substantive evidence. Notably, the absence of a test identification parade would not be sufficient to discard the testimony of a witness who has identified the accused in the Court, the bench said.

"In some cases, the Court may be impressed with the testimony of the prosecution which is of sterling quality. In such cases, the testimony of such a witness can be believed. In the present case, PW13 (witness) accepted that he is not able to identify any persons whom he had seen 11 years back."

Further, the bench said, "However, he asserted that he can identify the accused Nos. 2 and 4 though he had seen them for the first time more than 11 years back on the date of the incident. Therefore, in the facts of the case, the evidence of PW13 as regards the identification of the accused Nos 2 and 4 in the Court cannot be accepted.