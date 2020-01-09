Amid Foreign Envoys' Visit To J&K, Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Lockdown Tomorrow

In an important development, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai will deliver the verdict on the pleas challenging the communication blockade and other restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday at 10.30 am. The pleas were filed by eminent personalities such as journalist Anuradha Bhasin and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. The apex court had reserved its judgment on November 27 after hearing all arguments.

Arguments of the petitioners

The petitioners contended that the restrictions placed on the citizens of J&K failed to satisfy the test of proportionality and reasonableness as laid down by the SC in the Puttaswamy case pertaining to the right to privacy. They opined that the restrictions on such a wide scale for more than three months could only be implemented by invoking Emergency provisions in the Constitution and not by imposing Section 144. Moreover, they alleged that the daily life of millions of people had been severely affected due to the lockdown. On the other hand, the Centre, as well as the local administration, cited national security considerations in the wake of scrapping the special status of J&K.

The scrapping of special status of J&K

A Presidential order combined with the passage of the requisite legislation in both House of the Parliament in early August led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Along with this, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The restrictions in the region have been reduced gradually with the improvement in the security situation. On Thursday, a group of 15 foreign envoys has embarked on a two-day visit to J&K so that they can ascertain the situation in the region The visit has been facilitated by the government of India. The envoys are from the US, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana.

