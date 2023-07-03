Supreme Court To Hear AAP Govt's Plea To Quash Delhi Ordinance On July 4

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday will hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called the ordinance an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution. The Delhi government moved the apex court last Friday and has sought an interim stay on it.

On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal's party has been calling it a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the top handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Chief Minister is the chairperson of the three-member NCCSA and the chief secretary and principal secretary (home) as members. It was bestowed with powers to take decisions by a simple majority.

Bureaucrats 'overturning' CM's decisions, says Delhi CMO; L-G Secretariat replies

Arvind Kejriwal's office on Sunday alleged that bureaucrats are "overturning" Delhi Chief Minister's decisions and "dictating" their own will.

"This simple majority has enabled the bureaucrats to override the CM's decisions, effectively granting them unchecked power over the authority's operations. Consequently, the Chief Minister's voice, representing the will of the elected government and the people of Delhi, finds itself in the minority within the NCCSA," the CMO said in the statement.

The AAP's plea in the apex court claims that the ordinance "completely sidelines" the government from control over its civil service.

"The Impugned ordinance wrests control over civil servants serving in the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), from the GNCTD to the unelected Lieutenant Governor (LG). It does so without seeking to amend the Constitution of India, in particular Article 239AA of the Constitution, from which flows the substantive requirement that power and control in respect of Services be vested in the elected government," it said.

(With PTI inputs)