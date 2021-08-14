Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking X Category Security For Judicial Officers On August 17

The Apex Court on August 17 will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) registered by the lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, petitioning directions from the Centre along with the state administrations to allow 'X' category security provision to all judicial officers, along with a Suo Motu Cognisance (SMC) writ petition related to the death of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhanbad, Uttam Anand.

Three-judge bench headed by CJI to hear plea

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose are ready to hear the petition of Tiwari and the SMC of the death of ASJ Uttam Anand on Tuesday. The plea filed by Tiwari seeks directions from the Supreme Court to the Centre and all the states to promptly begin and implement required guidelines for the protection of all judicial officers and advocates across the nation.

Following the recent killing of Jharkhand ASJ, Uttam Anand, the petition filed by advocate Tiwari highlighted several incidents across the country that threw light on the risks faced by lawyers and judges, which have barred them from discharging their duties independently.

Plea highlights incidents of risks faced by legal experts

The petition filed by advocate Tiwari stated, "Although the mysterious murder of Justice Uttam Anand was promptly taken into consideration by the Jharkhand High Court and this Court (Supreme Court), however, such incidents of attack on the judicial officers and advocates are on a rise." Tiwari maintained that such an alarming rise of brutalities requires the immediate judicial intervention of the Court.

Tiwari appeals to stop the mockery of the system of justice of India

The plea also claimed that advocates and judicial officers associated with high profile, high stake, publicised and politicised matters had to face the wrath in the past leading to a mockery of the system of justice of India.

The petition also referred to the issue of Mumbai advocate Satyadev Joshi who was attacked by a group of 15 to 20 men with sharp weapons including swords and knives, last month, when he along with his associate Ankit Tandon had gone for a survey of a property.

"A notion of independent judiciary evolves the thought of non-suppression, non-interference, no external criminal threats and independence, hence such is absolutely necessary for a free society and a constitutional democracy. It ensures the rule of law and realisation of human rights and also the prosperity and stability of a society," added the petition filed by Tiwari before the Supreme Court. There are various incidents that conclusively prove the fact that the judicial officers of the country, as well as the advocates, aren't independent in respect to their professional functioning. The question of interference and threat to the institution of justice is always prevailing, the petition filed by Tiwari said. "The lawyers play important role in the maintenance of peace and order in the society. The peace and order, no doubt, are necessary for the very existence of the society," Tiwari said in his petition filed before the Supreme Court.

(With Inputs from ANI)