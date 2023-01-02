Supreme Court To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas On Centre's 2016 Demonetisation Move Today

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict, on Monday, January 2, on a batch of petitions challenging the government's decision of November 2016 to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. According to the apex court cause list — the list of business of the court, there will be two judgments, one by Justice B R Gavai and another by Justice B V Nagarathna. It remains to be seen whether these are concurring or dissenting views.

Notably, fifty-eight petitions were filed challenging the notes ban, arguing that it was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court.

#BREAKING | Supreme Court to deliver judgement shortly over petitions challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/K93oxbJ1J8 — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Key points

The Centre has argued that the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted. It would be like 'putting the clock back' or 'unscrambling a scrambled egg'.

Challenging the notes ban, fifty-eight petitions were filed in the Supreme Court arguing that it was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court

Centre said that demonetisation was a well-considered decision and part of a larger strategy to combat the menace of fake money, terror financing, black money and tax evasion.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer heard the arguments before its winter break and on December 7, suspended the verdict. Sources said that the other members of the bench are Justices BR Gavai, BV Nagarathna, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. Justice BR Gavai and Justice BV Nagarathna have authored two separate judgments.

Notably, earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre and Reserve Bank of India to place before it the records pertaining to the 2016 demonetisation decision in a sealed envelope. It had said that it has the power to examine the manner in which the decision for demonetisation was taken adding that the judiciary cannot fold its hands and sit just because it is an economic policy decision. The top court's remarks came when the Reserve Bank of India counsel made the submission that judicial review cannot apply to economic policy decisions.