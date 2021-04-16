Supreme Court Today: Azam Khan Bail Plea, Regular CBI Director Appointment Plea And More

On April 16, several crucial matters will be taken up by the Supreme Court and Rouse Avenue Court in the country. Today, the apex court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, filed by the Bombay Milk Producers Association and a plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG exams scheduled on April 18. The top court will also hear a plea seeking the appointment of a regular CBI Director through the high-power selection committee. Meanwhile, Rouse Avenue Court on Friday will hear the INX Media money laundering case.

SC to hear bail plea of Mohammad Azam Khan and his son

On Friday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's bail plea along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan's bail plea. The duo had been arrested in forgery cases lodged against them for allegedly manipulating the birthdate mentioned in a PAN card so as to allow Abdullah Khan to contest in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

SC to hear plea filed by Bombay Milk Producers Association

The top court on Friday will hear a plea filed by the Bombay Milk Producers Association against the Bombay High Court order dated December 9, 2019, and January 30, 2020, directing the shifting of all buffaloes, cattle sheds and incidental activities pertaining to milk business from Mumbai to its suburbs in Dapchari, a village approximately 140 km from Mumbai.

SC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG exams

The Supreme Court on April 16 will hear a plea seeking the postponement of NEET-PG exams scheduled on April 18 citing grave apprehensions of COVID-19 infection amid the second wave of the pandemic.

SC to hear plea seeking appointment of regular CBI Director through high-power selection

As per sources, the Supreme Court on Friday is likely to hear a plea seeking appointment of a regular CBI Director through high-power selection committee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the Opposition. The petition pointed out that instead of a regular appointment to the top CBI post, the government-appointed Praveen Sinha on February 3 should be declared as an interim/acting CBI Director.

Rouse Avenue Court to hear INX Media money laundering case

On April 16, the Rouse Avenue Court will hear the INX Media money laundering case. In the previous hearing of the case, the court had exempted former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from appearing in court privately in relation to the ongoing INX Media money laundering case.

