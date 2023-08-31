Supreme Court Warns Of Fake Website Impersonating Official Site

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an alert against a counterfeit website masquerading as the official website of the Supreme Court of India. The court urged the general public to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on any suspicious links or sharing information without proper verification.

The fraudulent website has been accessed through several websites, as indicated in the Supreme Court's statement. Operating under the pretence of addressing the "Offence of Money-Laundering," the individuals behind these URLs are actively attempting to acquire personal and confidential data. Visitors to these URLs have been strongly warned against disclosing any sensitive information, as doing so could potentially empower the cybercriminals to engage in identity theft and unauthorised access, as outlined in the SC's public notice.

To prevent phishing attempts or to respond if one unfortunately falls victim, the SC outlines the following measures:

The SC further underscores safeguarding citizens against succumbing to such phishing attempts. The Supreme Court's Registry firmly advises individuals to exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar links. Moreover, they emphasise that the authentic Supreme Court of India would never ask for personal, financial, or confidential details through online platforms. The official domain name of the Supreme Court is "www.sci.gov.in," and individuals are encouraged to verify URL authenticity by hovering over them before clicking.

In the regrettable event of becoming a target of the phishing attack, individuals are strongly urged to take immediate action. This includes changing passwords for all online accounts and promptly reporting any unauthorised access to their respective banks and credit card companies.

The Supreme Court's Registry has not only taken measures to address potential phishing attacks but has also collaborated with law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. The Court's proactive approach aims to identify and bring the culprits behind this phishing attempt to justice.

The Supreme Court's public notice:

The Supreme Court's public notice.| Image: Republic